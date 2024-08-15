PGGM Investments Sells 13,232 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

