PGGM Investments Sells 17,778 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM remained flat at $58.38 on Wednesday. 2,196,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,724. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

