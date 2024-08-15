PGGM Investments Sells 430 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Everest Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $372.71. 43,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.76 and a 200 day moving average of $377.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

