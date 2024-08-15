PGGM Investments Sells 6,690 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,074,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,132,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,425,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 1,652,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

