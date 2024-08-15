PGGM Investments Sells 719 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 451,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,306. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

