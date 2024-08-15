PGGM Investments Sells 78,504 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,504 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Copart were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,048. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

Copart Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

