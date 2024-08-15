PGGM Investments Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

