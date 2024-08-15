Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

PHAT opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,499,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

