Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Down 2.8%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.43. 222,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 686,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. Argus lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.