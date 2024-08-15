PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 112,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 136,658 shares.The stock last traded at $93.75 and had previously closed at $93.77.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.