Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 26.3% in July

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE PHT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,057. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
