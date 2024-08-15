Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 26.3% in July

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PHT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,057. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.