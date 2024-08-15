Piper Sandler Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $83.50

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $83.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 217,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.