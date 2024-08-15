Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

