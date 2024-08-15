Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 6.9 %

Polar Power stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,520. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

