Pollard Banknote Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.25. 2,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$37.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBL shares. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

