Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $1,574,714. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.