Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong-Buy

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $1,574,714. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

