ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 897,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,825,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

