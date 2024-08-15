ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.95

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 354409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.