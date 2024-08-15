ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.95 ($6.53) and last traded at €5.94 ($6.53). 226,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.82 ($6.40).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

