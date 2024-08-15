Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

PLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $69.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

