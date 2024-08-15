pufETH Price Reaches $2,557.72 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One pufETH token can now be bought for $2,557.72 or 0.04431443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pufETH has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. pufETH has a total market cap of $380.71 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 494,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 494,390.54581206. The last known price of pufETH is 2,655.12065494 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,819,123.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.