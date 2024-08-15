pufETH Price Reaches $2,669.09 on Top Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,669.09 or 0.04537037 BTC on popular exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $397.29 million and $3.51 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 494,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 494,281.93358182. The last known price of pufETH is 2,736.80322286 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,532,935.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

