Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 8%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.17. 48,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 216,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
