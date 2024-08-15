Pundi X (New) One Day Volume Reaches $3.48 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $96.52 million and $3.48 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38766694 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,784,060.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

