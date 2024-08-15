Qtum Price Tops $2.22 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $234.04 million and $37.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.71 or 0.04481668 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00035016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,275,948 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.