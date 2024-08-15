QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $172.27. 2,045,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,365,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day moving average of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

