Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $5.49 on Thursday, reaching $268.96. 231,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,231. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

