Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical research company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DGX opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.