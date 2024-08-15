Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $211.29 million and $6.64 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,172,445,573 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.