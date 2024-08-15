Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Redeia Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,665. Redeia Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. This is an increase from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

