Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,778.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 584,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,756. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.