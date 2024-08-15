Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

