Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 235,169 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,169 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

MOAT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. 493,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.