Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 471 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

