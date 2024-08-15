Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 53,095 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,095 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GRPM stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,049. The firm has a market cap of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $123.94.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.