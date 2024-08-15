Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 796 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,864 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $836.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

