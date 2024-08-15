Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 34,679.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 184,497 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

