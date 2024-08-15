Request (REQ) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $93.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09301763 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $967,990.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

