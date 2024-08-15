Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stride (LRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stride (NYSE: LRN) in the last few weeks:
- 8/9/2024 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Stride is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Stride was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/31/2024 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/11/2024 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of LRN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $83.84.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
