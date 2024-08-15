Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stride (LRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stride (NYSE: LRN) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2024 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Stride is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Stride is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Stride was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2024 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $83.84.

Get Stride Inc alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.