Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Excel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates and Excel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 1 7 6 0 2.36 Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $174.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%.

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Excel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62% Excel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Excel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.19 billion 5.49 $366.65 million $5.18 31.87 Excel N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Excel. Excel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Excel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Excel

Excel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated financial and transaction processing services to businesses in the United States. It offers an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants operating in physical business environments, on the Internet, and in retail settings requiring wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. The company also acts as an independent sales organization (ISO), which provides alternative financing and working capital solutions using various third party funding sources. It markets its products and services through independent agents and other smaller ISOs. Excel Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Excel Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The OLB Group, Inc.

