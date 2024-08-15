Reviewing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Mandom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.72 $595.64 million N/A N/A Mandom $752.29 million 0.58 $40.89 million $0.69 13.04

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Mandom.

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and Mandom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Mandom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48% Mandom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natura &Co beats Mandom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Barrier Repair, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

