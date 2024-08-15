Revolution Medicines’ (RVMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.92.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

