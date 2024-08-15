RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 2,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
