Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,305 ($80.50).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($98.31) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.61) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.99) to GBX 6,430 ($82.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,900 ($75.33) to GBX 5,800 ($74.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,712 ($60.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.46). The company has a market capitalization of £58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,235.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,104.17%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.