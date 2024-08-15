Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $864.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Riskified by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

