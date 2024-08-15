Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 764.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of ROP stock traded up $14.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $542.05. 65,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,126. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

