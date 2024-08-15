Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWFG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $24.17 on Monday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 over the last ninety days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

