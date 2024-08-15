Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$60.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.64.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$52.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.22. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.