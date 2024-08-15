Safestay (LON:SSTY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Safestay Price Performance

Safestay stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. Safestay has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.23. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58.

Get Safestay alerts:

Safestay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.